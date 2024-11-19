The Slavland Chronicles
Is the Great Wall of China a 20th Century Hoax??? w/ Dr. Thorsten J. Pattberg
[Moralitarians v Mystics Revisited, Laozi the Daoist Immortal, The Yellow Turban Uprising, Falung Gong and the Metaphysics of Rebellion, The Dao of Star Wars, The Jesuit Subversion Agenda and MORE!]
Rurik Skywalker
Nov 19, 2024
12
7
Transcript

Many thanks to Dr. Pattberg for having a chat with me! We found that we had a lot of overlapping interests and that the topic of Eastern mysticism is as vast as it is fascinating. The real topic of the discussion was actually the religions of China, but if you listen to the end you get to hear me pop the question: is the so-called Great Wall of China a 20th century hoax??? to a real China expert. The answer might surprise you!

Hopefully, we can go even deeper in our discussions next time!

In the meanwhile, you can check out Dr. Pattberg’s blog here:

Thorsten J. Pattberg, PhD
“A moment of silence for those who have not found the Menticide Manual.“ –Just a Normal guy

