On the Eve of a Major Escalation w/ Patrick Lancaster

Patrick Lancaster is well-known for his video reporting from on the ground in Donbass. You’ve probably watched his videos before like I have to get a feel for what this war looks like up close. I was pleasantly surprised to learn that Patrick made the move over to Substack recently and I decided to reach out to him. Also, our internet connection was patchy, but that is to be expected.

You guys can sign up for his blog here:

We didn’t have much time in our first interview, but I hope to have another talk with Patrick once he has had the time to make his way over to Kursk and do some reporting there.

Chances are, we will have a lot to talk about soon.