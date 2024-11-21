The Slavland Chronicles
On the Eve of a Major Escalation w/ Patrick Lancaster
On the Eve of a Major Escalation w/ Patrick Lancaster

[Joe Biden's Escalation, Water Wars in Donetsk, The State of the Local Militias, Russell Bentley and Crime in Donbass, Drone Warfare and Its Consequences, Where are the Norks? and More!]
Rurik Skywalker
Nov 21, 2024
9
5
Transcript

Patrick Lancaster is well-known for his video reporting from on the ground in Donbass. You’ve probably watched his videos before like I have to get a feel for what this war looks like up close. I was pleasantly surprised to learn that Patrick made the move over to Substack recently and I decided to reach out to him. Also, our internet connection was patchy, but that is to be expected.

You guys can sign up for his blog here:

Patrick Lancaster’s Substack
My name is Patrick Lancaster,You deserve more than what the mainstream media chooses to show you.

We didn’t have much time in our first interview, but I hope to have another talk with Patrick once he has had the time to make his way over to Kursk and do some reporting there.

Chances are, we will have a lot to talk about soon.

Half an hour of me ranting about Russia, Liberals and the beginning of a new era.
