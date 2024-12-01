The Slavland Chronicles
Red List
The Alien God Takeover Conspiracy w/ Cosmic Man
The Alien God Takeover Conspiracy w/ Cosmic Man

[Were the Olympians Egregors or Aliens? Idolmancy and Iconoclasts, Epigenetic Akashic Story-Writing, The Metaphysics of Rebellion, Worldwide Mysticism Police, Escaping the Zoo of Eden, and More!]
Rurik Skywalker
Dec 01, 2024
Transcript

Thank you to my guest, Cosmic Man for coming on! My sound issues are unfortunate, but I have struggled to find a stable internet connection for the last year now. I thought that it would be better now which is why I started podcasting again, but, well …

The talk was so interesting that I had to go ahead and post it despite the subpar quality on my end. Cosmic Man comes across crisp and clean though and his takes are worth listening to if nothing else.

You can find his blog here:

The Cosmic College
Ancient Wisdom for Modern Life
By The Cosmic Man

There you will find deep dives into all sorts of esoterica. Enjoy!

The Slavland Chronicles
Red List
Half an hour of me ranting about Russia, Liberals and the beginning of a new era.
