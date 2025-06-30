The Slavland Chronicles

The Slavland Chronicles

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Vladimir belonogoff's avatar
Vladimir belonogoff
5h

Another great article. CONvergence indeed. Makes perfect sense. Just Infighting between different groups from the same tribe. However I’ve always wanted to ask your opinion of Hitler - was he controlled opposition or not? Thanks

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies by Rurik Skywalker and others
Forgotten Reign's avatar
Forgotten Reign
3h

Your blog is one of the few substacks that I find interesting enough to visit frequently and am willing to pay for.

Fortunately I was never "sold a pup" by those Zanon Alt-media types because I found my way fatefully straight to your blog by a DuckDuckGo "accident". I don't understand the resistance and blatant hostility directed at you by some readers' of your material. Whether one agrees with you or not you always argue your case with sound logic that just makes a lot of sense. Oh...and it's entertaining too despite the wowsers whinging about your sense of humour and lack of seriousness....get over yourselves!

Also attitudes and the lay of the land can change pretty quickly, it just needs a critical mass of consciousness.

Your efforts are very much appreciated.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Rurik Skywalker
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture