The flagship essay series of the blog are the Soviet-Zionist Relations entries. When I started to write it, I wanted to explain the Stalinist-Trotskyist split and how the USSR treated the Arabs vs. the Israelis, but then the story morphed into a retelling of how the USSR was imploded from within. Today, I’ll recapitulate the thesis of the essay series so far: that the Zionist question was what decided the fate of the USSR.

So, here is the summary of the key points in all of the essays that I’ve done so far told in the plainest, simplest, and to-the-point language that I can master. If before I strove to mix exposition with entertainment and memetic resonance, this time I am striving for clarity and recollection. I also broke up the story into chapters centered around Soviet leaders to make it easier to bookmark along the historical timeline of events.

Stalin

Stalin initially helped fund Israeli terrorist groups like the Irgun to fight the British, ethnically cleanse the Palestinians and create a pro-USSR satellite in the Middle East. He then had a change of heart when it became clear that Israel would be aligned more strongly with the Anglosphere than with the USSR.

There are several reasons for this:

Unlike Europe, which had embraced nationalism, the Anglosphere was ideologically Christian, and Christians support Israel because that is what their holy book and their holy men tell them to do

London and New York clearly outranked Moscow as centers of Jewish power

The Trotskyites who fled the USSR following Stalin’s fight for succession of Lenin’s post became Zionists and made Zionism an anti-Communist position to take in Western politics

This would become formalized as the so-called “neoconservative” movement in the Anglosphere later dedicated to promoting Judeo-Christianity, Zionism and anti-Communism

So, all of the aforementioned is not really me adding anything new to the conversation. The information is obscure, sure, but it is not new and it is known well enough in paleoconservative circles in the West. In the East, the Stalinist types know this story as well, as told from their perspective. Having spent time in both circles, I’m just squaring the circle, as it were by merging the two accounts of the rise of Trotyskists to power following their ouster in the USSR.

Where I get innovative is when I allege that it was Zionism itself that was the deciding ideological question which determined the fate of the USSR. My thesis is that all of the top Jews who once supported Communism switched their efforts and money onto the ethno-religious project of building an Israeli empire in the Middle-East based on the Bible. This was a deadly threat to the very foundation of the Communist project, which was funded, maintained and promoted by Jews. Without their support, Communism was doomed to fail.

Stalin realized this, belatedly, and took emergency measures to fight against Zionism in defense of Communism. This is the beginning of the organized Left’s resistance to Zionism, supported by Moscow, in which Zionism is decried as a Western, Colonial, Fascist, Nationalist, Theocratic, Capitalistic, Bourgeoise, and so on. These are Leftist half-truths and outright lies because the ideology of Communism doesn’t allow them to speak the truth about race/ethnos and so they have to couch their critiques in IdeoloSpeak — the language of fake and made-up ideologies. No one on the Left is allowed to simply say that Zionism is the Jewish race embarking on an empire-building project. To do so would risk angering the Jewish sponsors of Communism — the few that are still left.

I also explain that Stalin was killed off by Jewish doctors who were upset at his sudden turn against powerful organized Jewish Identity groups in the USSR who were promoting Zionism.

Beria and Krushchev

Next up, following Stalin’s assassination, we have a thaw in Moscow’s relations with Tel Aviv. Beria seizes power, but is then ousted by the Krushchev faction. Krushchev is a philosemite who marries into Jewry, like Stalin did, but who takes it a step further by claiming that he “feels” Jewish himself. Despite a promising start in relaxing relations with Israel, things go south toward the end of his rule and his ouster from power via palace coup.

Here we have to cover the very important topic of Aliyah or Jewish emigration to Israel.

Krushchev initially throws open the borders to let them leave the USSR and then quickly reverses policy. Krushchev quickly realized the same thing that Stalin did — that Zionism is an existential threat to Moscow-based Communism. Also, without the majority of the world’s Jews living in the USSR, the West would no longer have to play nice with Moscow. The Jews became hostages or human body shields in the USSR to ensure some level of Western continued support and non-hostility. It became a top American foreign policy objective to force the Soviet leaders to allow Jews to emigrate to the Holy Land in New York or Tel Aviv and I begin providing documents proving this claim and the threats that Washington leveled at Moscow over it.

An interesting development occurs under Krushchev — the drafting of the first document detailing the method by which the USSR is to be dismembered and reintegrated into the Western-based global world order. This is known as Operation M.

And this is where we begin talking about the Convergence Conspiracy in earnest.

Convergence is the key conspiracy theory that I am trying to explain and share with my readers. It is the plot to merge the East and the West sides of the shtetl together again into one global government. Convergence is also the king of conspiracy theories about the latter half of the 20th century and it explains the ultimate fate of the USSR. Western intellekshuals are very arrogant and dismiss the theory outright, because of course. Could we expect anything less of them?

They believe that the USSR crumbled because of the following:

Rabbi Jesus’ personal intervention

peaceful protests of non-Russians wanting to secede

oil prices dropping

loss of military prestige following Afghanistan

Reagan tricking the USSR into overspending on their military

lack of consumer household appliances like blenders/toasters

Gorbachev’s moralitarian “Boy Scout” values

losing the moon race

Metallica playing “Enter Sandman” in Moscow

It is remarkable how little attention or interest is shown in the true story of the collapse of the USSR in the West. Sometimes though, the truth can be told in story or parable form to make it palatable to children and seniors, who are going through something akin to second childhoods and are picky information-eaters as a result.

Orwell, a committed Communist himself, achieved this with his Animal Farm story. It is an account of the battle between Trotskyites and Stalinites (Snowball v Napoleon) and the ultimate Convergence agenda being effected towards the end of the story between East and West when the pigs end up being discovered playing cards with the farmers in secret.

I share and return to this story often to try and help people understand what I am talking about.

Brezhnev

The most important story concerning Brezhnev that I tell is the rise of a Trotskyist-aligned KGB that occurs under his incompetent and doddering rule. Brezhnev himself is the last of the Stalinist era old guard who had actually shed blood and sweat for the Moscow-based Communism project. He was not keen on surrendering the hard-earned mantle to Tel Aviv either. But he was also comically corrupt and inept.

To his credit, the plan for the controlled dismemberment and subordination of the USSR, which had been drafted under Kruschev’s reign, Operation M, ends up being scrapped by Brezhnev. For this reason, he is seen as a “hardliner” when compared to his predecessor, and one of the instigators of the palace coup against Krushchev to boot.

Furthermore, there was also a plan drafted up under Krushchev’s reign to restart the NEP period in the USSR called the Kosygin-Liberman Economic Plan/Reforms of 1965.

And NEP or the New Economic Program was a system of Libertarian laissez-faire that Lenin and Trotsky instituted in Russia upon coming to power. It enabled them to loot the country with roving bands of leather jacket-wearing Jewish thugs from the Bund and sell off the captured assets for pennies to their cousins in the West.

Stalin ends up scrapping the NEP and instituting a War Economy instead, much like Japan or Germany or the United States did to modernize, end the Depression, and to successfully wage continent-spanning industrial mass warfare. He was never forgiven for ending the NEP, and in all subsequent Trotskyist literature he is portrayed as a subverter of the revolution for his role in ending the organized fire sale of Russian assets to the West and instead using these resources to create history’s largest spanning land empire.

If I sound like I’m pro-Stalin here, then I apologize and I assure you that I am not. Simply put: compared to his fellow Communist frenemies, he comes off looking very good. And in Commie jargon, he’s labeled a “Bonapartist” i.e., Napoleon the pig in Orwell’s story.

As a bonus, I write about how Ayn “Rand” (Rosenbaum) and her so-called Libertarianism is nothing more than ideologically disguised NEPism covered in gift wrap by Moscow and sent over to America to explode when opened. NEP is what Rosenbaum grew up under in Leningrad and which her Jewish family nepotistically benefitted from. John Galt is clearly Lenin leading a strike that leads to a full-blown collapse of the pre-existing world order and opening the door to a new revolutionary regime. Westerners mistakenly think that Ayn Rand is an anti-Communist, when in reality she is actually anti-Russian, and anti-Stalin and supports the original vision of Lenin and Trotsky upon them seizing power. Thanks in no small part to her ideological campaign of subversion, Westerners were convinced that dismantling their own social safety networks, their war economies, and their collective identities was “anti-Communist” and that they were sticking it to Moscow.

Amusing, no?

Anyway.

Following Judea’s war to suppress the gentile rebellion in Germania, Washington’s newly conquered colonies were allowed to restart peacetime war economies to get back on their feet. This was done at the expense of America’s domestic economy, which was mercilessly gutted and shipped over first to West Germany, then to Japan, then to South Korea, and then to China. This was done to demonstrate the benefits of playing along with Washington’s agenda to the elites of other countries and to woo them over away from the USSR. I quote a powerful and influential Jew explaining how this was done in an essay as well.

How does this all relate to Brezhnev you ask?

Well, Brezhnev nixes the plan to reinstitute the NEP in the USSR and that is why he is credited with ushering in a period of “stagnation” and staving off much-needed market reforms. However, what Brezhnev was really staving off was the collapse of the USSR and the 90s. What happened in the 90s was a repeat of what happened in the 20s under NEP. The 90s was an elite-instituted, top-down imposition of NEP 2.0 on the territories of the USSR/Russia so that people like “John Galt” could loot it again.

Brezhnev also clamps down on Jewish emigration to Israel, rightly identifying it as an existential threat to the continued existence of the USSR. This causes him to be compared to Hitler and Pharaoh and labeled the new “Amalek” by powerful Jews in the world, who want him gone. Soon enough, Brezhnev dies under typically opaque circumstances and is discovered by his young Jewish KGB man, who coincidentally, ends up assuming power and promoting all of the reforms and policies that Brezhnev dragged his feet on.

Truly, the world is full of such fortuitous coincidences when it comes to G_d’s Chosen people!

Andropov

Yuri Andropov (real name: Fleckenstein), is the chief villain in our story and of the blog.

He’s a Trotskyist that begins fostering close ties between the KGB and Western intelligences networks (also run by Jews). Under him, all of the aforementioned proposed reforms begin in earnest in the USSR.

So, groups for the implementation of Project M (dismantling of the USSR) and the Kosygin-Liberman Reforms (NEP 2.0) that were shelved under Brezhnev are dusted off and set into motion. Like Trotsky and Lenin did before him, Andropov wanted to break up and give away the Russian Empire. However, he believed that he and his Eastern shtetl should be allowed to join the Western shtetl under equal terms, behind a shared round table of political and economic power. He was led to believe that this was possible, and “gentleman’s” promises were made under the table between the pigs and the farmers.

However, something goes wrong and the West decides to renege on its side of the bargain. There will be no power-sharing between West and East. Only dominance and subservience or outright extermination, Old Testament style.

In the midst of the reforms, Andropov suddenly drops dead and the Western-aligned agents of influence swing into action and initiate the complete detonation of the USSR. This detonation has three key components:

Institution of NEP 2.0

Dismemberment of Russian territory

Emigration of Jews to Israel

Because of Andropov, the “imploders” were all at their posts and ready to swing into action. A man named Yakovlev, Andropov’s own groomed successor Gorbachev, and Andropov’s economic protégée, Chubais, are the Troika that is most commonly credited with working together to destroy the USSR.

But let me backtrack a bit.

I also allege that, as the KGB grey cardinal, he:

Deliberately got the USSR involved in Afghanistan and threw the war deliberately by cooperating with the CIA and their proxies via the KGB

Set up the KGB as a rogue faction within the USSR answerable to no one, able to sustain itself on “black ops” like drug running and arms and global extortion networks

Took control of the media and effected psyops in “Operation Mockingbird” style on the Russian people

Unleashed hundreds of thousands of criminal ethnic minorities (Jews, Azeris, Georgians, Armenians and other dangerous riff-raff) who had been kept in the Gulags onto Russian society

This created the unprecedented crime wave that we associate with the late USSR, which hit like a tsunami out of nowhere violently and suddenly

Andropov also undertook a campaign of assassination and covert suppression against the military and the police force, to make sure that society had no defenses against his KGB-sponsored criminals

I actually haven’t exhausted the litany of accusations that I have on my list against Andropov yet. This is very much a work in progress blog.

The most important thing to understand is that a Trotskyist Jew set up the USSR to be destroyed from within. And, most relevantly to current events, Putin joins his KGB at this time and is involved in the exact kinds of operations that the KGB undertook to destroy the USSR from within.

However, where this gets complicated is in the divergence between two camps of Convergionists — the “Liberal” Convergionists and the “Conservative” Convergionists. This is the only relevant divide in post-Andropov politics in the territories of the Former Soviet Union. It is worth taking the time to focus now and to try and understand the difference between these two camps.

Gorbachev

Gorbachev is considered a hero in Israel for detonating the USSR and letting the rest of its Jews move to New York or Tel Aviv. There are statues of him in Israel and he is depicted in Biblical terms as a moshiach along the same lines as Cyrus the Great and juxtaposed to the evil pharaoh, Brezhnev.

Gorbachev also came out as a firm Zionist and as an advocate of Aliyah (emigration) for Jews. Furthermore, I also believe that the Chernobyl incident was an engineered esoteric “go” signal for the Exodus out of the USSR and explained why in a critically acclaimed series on the topic.

With Gorbachev we have the actual end of the USSR, even though this is usually formally blamed on Yeltsin, his successor, who declared himself President of the so-called Russian Federation and told every republic in the USSR that wanted independence to take it while the getting was good.

Gorbachev is also considered a traitor by Putin and his gang, who have ignored his funeral and deride his legacy. This is not because they are patriots, no. Putin and his FSB clique are mostly Andropovites. That means that they believe that Gorbachev gave up too much too quickly and that this allowed the West to renege on its promises to Moscow. They wanted, for a time, a return to the original Andropovite deal with the West. Re-listen to Putin’s speeches for the first 14 years of his reign in which he berates and begs the West to honor its pacts and finally comprehend what is truly being said.

Andropov is considered one of the good old boys to this day among the “silovik” or intelligence community in Moscow to this day. They see themselves as his successors and juxtapose themselves to Gorbachev’s legacy. The conflict between “Liberal” and “Conservative” factions of the Convergionist “party” have been misunderstood and bastardized and finally trickled out to the public via disinfo agents that I refer to as the collective “ZAnon” as a power battle between the so-called “Atlanticists” and the “Eurasian Sovereignists”. One faction, Putin’s, is portrayed as being against the “Globalist” agenda, which is used as an almost-synonym for Convergence.

But I allege that this is simply NOT TRUE.

There is a dispute within Moscow about the legacy of Gorbachev v Andropov, that’s true. There are many who feel resentment to the Anglosphere for not having held up their ends of the bargains — that’s true as well. But the aggrieved victims are simply playing hardball in ongoing backroom negotiations and trying to extract concessions for themselves from the Anglosphere while holding the lives of millions of peasants as leverage and/or using them as weapons in their schemes. The Anglosphere are not angels themselves either, and they do the same if not worse. Both sides pretend that this battle for loot and scraps and street cred among the elite has something to do with civilizations or moral systems clashing when it doesn’t.

This is simply a Tale of Two Shtetls if you will. They squabble and knife each other over loose change and priority parking spots at the synagogue. The rest of us just get killed and lied to and fleeced in the process, unfortunately.

Yeltsin

I haven’t written the section on Yeltsin yet, or his handpicked successor and ideological acolyte Putin, but I think this merits the start of a separate essay series. At this point, there is no more dynamic tension left in the narrative because the USSR has been detonated and Zionism won. I would be describing the mop-up operation past this point.

The newly minted Russian Federation from Gorbachev onwards stopped resisting Zionism and took its place as a glorified gas colony in the New World Order. Ideologically, all the FSU countries became “neo-Liberal” or, more accurately, they became whatever Washington and Tel Aviv told them they needed to be. I could simply describe just how far Moscow began to bend over to Tel Aviv and the growth of the Chabad network in this period all over the territories of the FSU, but that would be a separate series, and a difficult one to write at that.

The stuff I have hitherto covered is not easy to access, but also not all that difficult. It helped that I knew about it after years of talking to conspiracy theorists in Russia about the topic already. But the newer stuff gets progressively harder to find because of all the laws passed against disseminating it and a non-insignificant chunk of the Russians who did research on it wound up dead.

I also think that Easterners and Westerners just generally know very little about Chabad because no one has done the research on their religious literature. I don’t know what exactly they believe and what designs they have on Eastern Europe and I don’t factor it into my analysis. I’m not running cover for them, I just confess that I don’t know the relevant information to a degree that I feel confident speculating on it. Someone would have to run some of their religious literature through an AI translator.

**

This series has been the crowning jewel of my blogging career so far. I’ve simply tried to explain the Convergence theory about what really caused the downfall of the USSR. There’s nothing comparable to it on the entire English language internet and yes, I’ve looked. Puzzlingly, my claims and translations are largely dismissed by all of the alt-media gurus that most of my readers used to read before coming here. I don’t know why this is, exactly.

Writers are a jealous breed, that’s true.

But I also believe that my work helps the peasants to unravel another, deeper layer to a con that is still being run on the masses today. There is a large and sophisticated psyop underway to portray Moscow (and Tehran and Beijing) as something that it is not. But this campaign is not limited to demonizing Putin and his cabal, but also to lionizing him at the same time, but for stupid reasons. Thus, a kind of kosher ideological narrative sandwich has been set up and is enforced vigorously.

I don’t think that I’ll ever be able to break through it either.

Maybe in two generation’s time, some actual research into why the USSR fell will be allowed. We see a similar rise of interest in the topic of WWII happening right now. The Boomer generation in particular is very wedded to the idea of morally vanquishing the USSR empire through rock music and peaceful protest and blue jeans. They won’t want to let go of their goofy and childish Cold War era indoctrination on the matter. So, if we are lucky, perhaps in 40 years time we will be able to have this discussion seriously.

You’re here very early, is what I’m saying. And I’m grateful for the support that the Stalkers have given me. Never forget just how far out on the bleeding cutting edge of conspiracy we are here in The Zone. Few have ever gone in this deep and so quickly. The trickle of the sands of time will vindicate us, eventually. For what that’s worth.

And I assure you that things will get weirder still as we venture in even deeper.